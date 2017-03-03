Clergy Corner, March 3, 2017
The Rev. Matt Deptula, Parochial Vicar at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign, chuckles as he recalls how he once gave up eating meat for Lent and gained 15 pounds instead while dining on macaroni and cheese for the 40-day period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC