Clergy corner, March 24, 2017
Long ago, a wise clergy member gave MOTHER BETH MAYNARD a few words of advice about how to survive the Sabbath, telling her that "every one hour of work takes two hours of effort out of you." "In my first few years as a priest, I arrived home so exhausted that I always took a nap after lunch, but I've grown used to the expenditure of energy now," says the veteran rector at Champaign's Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church.
