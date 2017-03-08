Charges dismissed in robbery of Champ...

Charges dismissed in robbery of Champaign cellphone store

Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Champaign cellphone store last summer. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office said that armed robbery and aggravated battery charges were dropped on Monday against Jaevontae Williams, 23, and Randy Williams, 27, both of Kankakee.

