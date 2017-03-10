Champaign's Gander Mountain to close
Sporting goods store Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and will be closing 32 of its underperforming stores, including the one in Champaign. The store at 2006 N. Prospect Ave. opened in 2014, and according to a company news release, will "begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks."
