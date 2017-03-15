Champaign teen gets 4 years probation for having stolen gun

Saying it was a "very close call," a Champaign County judge sentenced a teen who had a stolen, loaded gun in a car to four years of probation instead of the prison sentence urged by a prosecutor. Justin Dunbar, 19, whose last known address was in the 800 block of South Hollycrest Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty in January to possession of a stolen Ruger 9 mm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.