Champaign teachers union endorses 2 school board candidates

The union's executive council voted to support Gianina Baker, a current member who is running for her seat next month, and Heather Vazquez, who works in the office of the Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement at the UI and is the president of the Champaign-Urbana Junior League. All three candidates - Baker, Vazquez and Bruce Brown a minister at Center of Hope Church and is an administrative assistant for the Graduate Employees Union - were sent a questionaire in January asking questions about issues like class size and standardized testing.

