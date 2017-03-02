Champaign teachers union endorses 2 school board candidates
The union's executive council voted to support Gianina Baker, a current member who is running for her seat next month, and Heather Vazquez, who works in the office of the Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement at the UI and is the president of the Champaign-Urbana Junior League. All three candidates - Baker, Vazquez and Bruce Brown a minister at Center of Hope Church and is an administrative assistant for the Graduate Employees Union - were sent a questionaire in January asking questions about issues like class size and standardized testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC