Champaign police seeking 2 in Market Place Mall incident

The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two individuals wanted in connection with an incident that happened at Market Place Mall nearly a year ago. According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, Champaign police say two individuals entered the mall at about 11:00 p.m. on March 12, 2016 and attempted to burglarize a business when they were discovered by mall security.

