Champaign man wanted for drugs, shooting pleads guilty to dealing pot
A Champaign man will likely have to serve only a few more weeks behind bars after pleading guilty Friday to possessing cannabis at a house in Champaign where police found guns and drugs last year. Juvon Mays, 35, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession with intent to deliver about 200 grams of cannabis.
