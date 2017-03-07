Champaign man gets 10 years for robbing same store twice
A Champaign man who told police he was addicted to heroin is headed to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to robbing the same store twice in two weeks. Joseph O. Barrett, 46, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Myers Court, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated robbery.
