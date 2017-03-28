Champaign man faces charges in pair of break-ins
A Champaign man who allegedly broke into a car and a coin-operated washing machine has been charged with burglary. Because of several robbery convictions in his past, Victor L. Smith, 48, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Queensway, could go to prison for between six and 30 years if convicted of either break-in.
