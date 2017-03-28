Champaign man charged with robbery, battery over dice game
A Champaign man who allegedly struck and took cash from another man during a dice game last summer has been criminally charged. Emmanuel L. Chapple, 31, who listed an address in the first block of Sandalwood Drive, is due back in court April 11 for a probable cause hearing after having been charged last week with robbery and aggravated battery.
