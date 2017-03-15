Champaign man charged with gas statio...

Champaign man charged with gas station holdup

14 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A 54-year-old Champaign man was charged Wednesday with armed robbery for allegedly holding up a gas station in that city last month. Assistant State's Attorney Travis Ellis told a judge that a tip to Crime Stoppers led police on Tuesday to Ricky D. Butler, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Valley Road, for the Feb. 23 armed robbery of the Circle K, 1301 S. Neil St. Shortly after 2 a.m. on that Thursday, a man entered the station holding a tire iron and a blanket and demanded money from the female clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

