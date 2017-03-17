Champaign man acquitted of murder arrested on gun charge
A Champaign man acquitted of a murder six weeks ago in which an innocent bystander was killed by a shot from a passing car is back in police custody for allegedly firing a gun from a car. Shamario D. Brown, 19, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arrested Thursday morning by Champaign police on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.
