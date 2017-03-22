Champaign man accused of breaking into cars, stealing iPads
Dylan Jordan Henry, 20, who listed an address in the 1000 block of West Vine Street, was charged Monday with two counts of burglary. According to an Urbana police report, officers were called to the 500 block of Griggs in Urbana at 9 a.m. Aug. 16. The victim reported he left his Toyota Camry in a parking lot at 6:30 p.m. the night before.
