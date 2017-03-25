Champaign District 2 candidates diffe...

Champaign District 2 candidates differ on priorities

The race for Champaign's District 2 city council seat pits a 32-year incumbent and pipe shop manager against the owner of a personal training business with a master's in social work. In one of two seats that will be contested in the April 4 consolidated election, veteran council member Michael La Due will face political newcomer Alicia Beck.

