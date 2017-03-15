Champaign council gives initial OK for developers for corridor, plaza
The city council gave unanimous initial approval Tuesday to work with two developers to improve the North Neil Street corridor and create a civic plaza at the parking lot at Neil and Washington Streets. Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects was selected for the civic plaza and Champaign's Ratio Architects was picked to tackle the corridor.
