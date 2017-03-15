Champaign council gives initial OK fo...

Champaign council gives initial OK for developers for corridor, plaza

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

The city council gave unanimous initial approval Tuesday to work with two developers to improve the North Neil Street corridor and create a civic plaza at the parking lot at Neil and Washington Streets. Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects was selected for the civic plaza and Champaign's Ratio Architects was picked to tackle the corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room 12 hr Ronald Jeremiah 1
Sheri Williamson letter 20 hr Perry Mason 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb '17 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,562,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC