Cause of fatal fires: undetermined
A Champaign firefighter assesses damage at a fire at 503 Swigart St. in Champaign on Friday morning, Feb. 10, 2017. Firefighters rescued one person from the fire who was transported to Carle Hospital by ambulance with injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|2 hr
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|19 hr
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Tue
|Perry Mason
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Canterbury
|5
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC