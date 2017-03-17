Campustown kicking yields another pri...

Campustown kicking yields another prison sentence

Read more: The News-Gazette

Another of nine young men involved in an attack on a man outside a party in Campustown last fall has been sentenced to prison. Citing the anger management problems that Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan has, Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend the 20-year-old for the Department of Corrections' Impact Incarceration program.

Champaign, IL

