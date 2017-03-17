C-U put on AARP's 'age-friendly' list
Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana, a local group working on the initiative, was notified of acceptance into the AARP Age-Friendly Communities network, according to Wendy Bartlo, a proposal development and community outreach specialist at the University of Illinois Center on Health, Aging and Disability. The Age-Friendly Communities program was launched by the World Health Organization to help communities prepare for an aging population, and the AARP is the representative for the program in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Wed
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Tue
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 14
|Perry Mason
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Canterbury
|5
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC