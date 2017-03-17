C-U put on AARP's 'age-friendly' list

Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana, a local group working on the initiative, was notified of acceptance into the AARP Age-Friendly Communities network, according to Wendy Bartlo, a proposal development and community outreach specialist at the University of Illinois Center on Health, Aging and Disability. The Age-Friendly Communities program was launched by the World Health Organization to help communities prepare for an aging population, and the AARP is the representative for the program in the United States.

