Busey offering $1,000 scholarship for...

Busey offering $1,000 scholarship for low-to-moderate income students

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

CHAMPAIGN Busey is now accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship, available to any students in need in the communities it serves. The Community Reinvestment Act Scholarship is open to low-to-moderate income students in Central Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana and southwest Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Wed Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Tue Ronald Jeremiah 1
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 14 Perry Mason 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC