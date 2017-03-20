Bayer Opens Soybean Breeding and Trait Development Center In Illinois
BAYER OPENS SOYBEAN BREEDING AND TRAIT DEVELOPMENT CENTER IN ILLINOIS Mar. 21, 2017 BrownfieldAgNews reports: Bayer CropScience is expanding its investment in soybean research and development. Marc Hoobler, North American seed product manager for Bayer, says the company's new Soybean Breeding and Trait Development Center, which opened last week, will use modern breeding methods to push the limits of soybean yield potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 14
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 14
|Perry Mason
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Canterbury
|5
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC