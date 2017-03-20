BAYER OPENS SOYBEAN BREEDING AND TRAIT DEVELOPMENT CENTER IN ILLINOIS Mar. 21, 2017 BrownfieldAgNews reports: Bayer CropScience is expanding its investment in soybean research and development. Marc Hoobler, North American seed product manager for Bayer, says the company's new Soybean Breeding and Trait Development Center, which opened last week, will use modern breeding methods to push the limits of soybean yield potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.