Arrest warrant issued over Champaign break-ins

Champaign police need help finding a man who has been charged in connection with a number of campus area break-ins to homes and cars. On Thursday, Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant with a $100,000 bond for Parnail Spriggs, 26, who last lived in the 100 block of East Green Street, Champaign.

