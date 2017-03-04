Area history, March 4, 2017
In 1917, Roy Lampkin, 28, was set to go on trial before Judge Franklin H. Boggs, charged with the Jan. 6 murder of Mrs. Emma Phillips of Peoria, in the Peddicord Apartments in Champaign. In 1967, University of Illinois basketball stars Rich Jones and Ron Dunlap were declared permanently ineligible, football halfback Cyril Pinder was barred from competing in his senior season and four other athletes were ruled ineligible for varying amounts of time in a ruling by Big Ten faculty representatives Saturday morning.
