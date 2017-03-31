Area history, March 31, 2017
In 1917, W.H. McChesney, in charge of the Champaign naval recruiting office, received orders to enlist 400 men in this district. Some 38,000 additional men were needed to fill the navy's "emergency complement," said an order from Peoria.
