Area history, March 13, 2017
In 1917, S.C. Tucker, well known druggist at Neil and Church streets, and Mayor E.S. Swigart were nominated to make the race for mayor of Champaign. Tucker got 868 more votes than Swigart, his nearest competitor, in the five-way race for mayor.
