Area history, March 12, 2017
In 1917, all residents of Champaign and Urbana were asked to decorate their homes and places of businesses to honor the members of Company M of the Fourth Illinois infantry returning from Fort Sheridan. A large American flag was to be draped across Main Street, near the Illinois Central depot, and the returning soldiers would pass under it.
