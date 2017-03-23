Adobe wants to improve complex photo cutouts with deep learning software
Clipping a background out of an image is a time-consuming process, particularly with objects with fine details, but new research is bringing automatic clips via artificial intelligence. Clipping out objects from photos and videos is often a time-consuming process - but Adobe is looking for new ways to change that with deep learning software.
