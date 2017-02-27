Abbas Benmamoun named vice provost for faculty advancement

This is a new position that is responsible for recruiting and retaining diverse faculty. Benmamoun-who is currently vice provost for faculty affairs and academic policies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign-will begin his new role June 1. "The search committee was highly impressed by Dr. Benmamoun's experience, passion and innovative ideas for the advancement of faculty and the creation of a more diverse and inclusive environment," said Provost Sally Kornbluth in a Duke Today release.

