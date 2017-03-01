Abbas Benmamoun explains role as first vice provost for faculty advancement
Abbas Benmamoun, currently at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, was named vice provost for faculty advancement last week. The new position was announced at a community forum in November 2015 following several racist and homophobic incidents on campus, and the position was conceived as promoting "diversity and inclusion" among faculty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC