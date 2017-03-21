7 people out of a home after Beardsley Ave. fire
CHAMPAIGN A fire that burned for just half an hour caused over $50,000 in damages and has left seven people without a home. Champaign fire personnel responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue at around 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday night.
