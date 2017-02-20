Youngsters prep for 'Lion King Jr.' performance
Champaign Park District Youth Theatre Director Patty Zosky Dudley could have gone with makeup for the 60 cast members in the coming-of-age musical "Disney's Lion King Jr." Instead, she went through the time-consuming process of having more than 100 masks made for the popular musical, which opens Thursday evening at the Virginia Theatre. "I was patterning it after the beauty of the Broadway show," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|17 hr
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC