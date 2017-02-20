Youngsters prep for 'Lion King Jr.' performance

Champaign Park District Youth Theatre Director Patty Zosky Dudley could have gone with makeup for the 60 cast members in the coming-of-age musical "Disney's Lion King Jr." Instead, she went through the time-consuming process of having more than 100 masks made for the popular musical, which opens Thursday evening at the Virginia Theatre. "I was patterning it after the beauty of the Broadway show," she said.

