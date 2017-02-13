Wrong-way driver injured in I-72 accident

A Champaign man driving the wrong way on Interstate 72 early this morning was treated for minor injuries, Illinois State Police said, after his car collided with a semi trailer-truck near the Champaign-Piatt county line. Justin Norman, 25, of 911 West William, Champaign, was cited by state police for aggravated DUI , DUI alcohol, driving the wrong way on a controlled access highway, and driving without insurance.

