Wrong-way driver injured in I-72 accident

47 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A Champaign man driving the wrong way on Interstate 72 early this morning was treated for minor injuries, Illinois State Police said, after his car collided with a semi trailer-truck near the Champaign-Piatt county line. Justin Norman, 25, of 911 West William, Champaign, was cited by state police for aggravated DUI , DUI alcohol, driving the wrong way on a controlled access highway, and driving without insurance.

Champaign, IL

