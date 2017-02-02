Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash on I-74
A car sits in the ditch after colliding with a semitrailer truck and rolling over on Interstate 74 between the Prospect Avenue and Neil Street interchanges in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The accident happened in the eastbound lanes and resulted in a 21-year-old woman from Champaign being treated for minor injuries.
