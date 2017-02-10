Willie Nelson cancels several concerts because of illness
Willie Nelson has canceled two more weekend concerts because of illness, according to Rolling Stone. He was scheduled to play Friday night in Sahuarita, Arizona and Saturday in Albuquerque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC