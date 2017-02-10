Willie Nelson cancels several concert...

Willie Nelson cancels several concerts because of illness

Willie Nelson has canceled two more weekend concerts because of illness, according to Rolling Stone. He was scheduled to play Friday night in Sahuarita, Arizona and Saturday in Albuquerque.

