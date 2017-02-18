Weekend Planner: Magical performances

From left, Christina Shaffer as Ala Kazam, Sarah Usher as the Genie of the Ring, Kelli Martin as Princess Jasmine, Emily Murphy as the Genie of the Jewels, Sue Stundahl as Aladdin and Heather Zike as the Genie of the Lamp rehearse a scene from 'Abracadabra, Aladdin,' the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman's Club's annual Tom Thumb Production for kids, on Wednesday at Centennial High School in Champaign. The play opens at 10:30 a.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.