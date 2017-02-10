University of Illinois investigates r...

University of Illinois investigates reports of sexual assaults at fraternities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Police at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are investigating reports this week that allege two students were sexually assaulted at fraternities, according to two campus safety alerts posted this week. Campus police received the most recent report Thursday, which alleged a student was sexually assaulted early Tuesday at a fraternity house in Champaign by a person the student knew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... 10 hr Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC