University of Illinois investigates reports of sexual assaults at fraternities
Police at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are investigating reports this week that allege two students were sexually assaulted at fraternities, according to two campus safety alerts posted this week. Campus police received the most recent report Thursday, which alleged a student was sexually assaulted early Tuesday at a fraternity house in Champaign by a person the student knew.
