University of Illinois, Champaign cops investigate more sex assault reports
Police said Tuesday they had received reports of two sexual assaults at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign over the Presidents Day weekend, but no campuswide safety alerts were issued despite a spate of other campus attacks earlier this month. The assaults allegedly took place Friday and Saturday, according to crime logs produced by U. of I.'s Police Department and the Champaign Police Department.
