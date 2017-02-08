UI researcher seeks to increase safety with smart sensors
A University of Illinois research team is looking to increase safety by equipping some city public spaces with motion, vibration and acoustic sensors that communicate with smartphones. The team is headed by Kara Nahrstedt, a UI computer-science professor, who is applying for a $5 million National Science Foundation grant to be used over the course of five years.
