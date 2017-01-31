U of I advises some students, scholar...

U of I advises some students, scholars not to travel abroad

7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Vidette

The University of Illinois on Monday advised some of its students and researchers not to travel abroad in response to President Donald Trump's recent immigration restrictions. In an advisory sent to the campus community, U. of I. President Timothy Killeen cautioned those traveling to the seven countries most affected by the new policy to wait "until there is a further assessment."

