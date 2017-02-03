Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 3, 2017

Another bigly week at the mailbag, with an unusual number of political questions about U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and any potential opponents, plus queries about Gov. Bruce Rauner's public appearances. Also: an update on the federal lawsuit involving a former Villa Grove school superintendent, a Campustown neon sign hanging by the proverbial thread, a mysterious medallion worn by University of Illinois great Nick Holonyak, more on Trader Joe's, Clearview and a long-vacant house in Champaign, charges at the Leonhard Center and Carle parking garages, and whether any agency does health inspections at fitness centers.

