Tom Kacich: Davis in Democrats' sights for 2018
It has been 84 days since the last election, but there's already chatter about the next one in Illinois' 13th Congressional District. Rep. Rodney Davis, barely into his third term in Congress, is back in a familiar position: targeted in the 2018 election by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC