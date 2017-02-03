This robot mimics key flight mechanism of bats
New York, Feb 5 - A new self-contained robot that mimics the key flight mechanisms of bats has been developed by scientists. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Caltech have developed Bat Bot with soft, articulated wings that can mimic the biological bats.
