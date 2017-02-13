Taco John's opens its doors in Champaign

A new Taco John's restaurant opened Monday morning at 902 Meijer Drive in Champaign, near the Carmike 13 theaters in the North Prospect Avenue shopping district. Owner/franchisee Chris Saunders said the first 100 dine-in guests Monday received a "Golden Ticket" that is good for one free small order of Potato Oles every day for a year.

