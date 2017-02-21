Syngenta Establishes Digital Innovati...

Syngenta Establishes Digital Innovation Lab At University Of Illinois

SYNGENTA ESTABLISHES DIGITAL INNOVATION LAB AT UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS Feb. 24, 2017 Source: Syngenta news release Syngenta today announced it has established a Digital Innovation Lab at the University of Illinois Research Park where it will employ four full-time employees as well as University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student talent to help solve agricultural challenges. Projects at the Digital Innovation Lab will employ "outside the box" thinking with access to tools, technologies, partnerships and resources that enable the research, investigation and delivery of new and novel solutions for seeds product development using data analytics.

