Software Engineer at Illinois Applied Research Institute - University ...

The Illinois Applied Research Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has openings for software engineers to support multiple research projects by contributing to the development of complex software systems from design through test and validation. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to contribute to one of the following projects: Precision Agriculture, Medical Imaging or Digital Manufacturing.

