Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign Central
There are 2 comments on the The News-Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign Central. In it, The News-Gazette reports that:
Champaign Central High School students Malaak Saadah, right, and Yasmin Araud speak while hosting a discussion about Islam and the hijab during lunch Jan. 31 in the school library in advance of World Hijab Day the next day.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
|
London, UK
|
#1 12 hrs ago
How about world naked day. That's the day we reveal the naked truth about the racist bigotry of izlam instead of covering it up with hijabs & burqas..
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Once muslims take control, all porn, nudity, bikinis, skirts, sexy clothes filth would start disappearing. Your own team-mates are playing for the muslim side. You simply cannot stop islamization. I suggest you enjoy the sensuality as much as you can, because your future generations will not be able to.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC