Sex offender gets three years for living near schools
He admitted that on the morning of Dec. 7, he was at a home in the 800 block of Harvard Street after having been told he could not live there because it is within 500 feet of both Judah Christian School and Franklin Middle School. Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said when Bennett was arrested at the home on Harvard, he was on probation for a 2016 conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
