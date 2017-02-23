Residents like what they see at MCORE open house
Residents got a sneak peek Wednesday at how $44 million in renovations will affect them during and after construction of the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project, much of which is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2018. With work set to start next month on three of the five projects , officials held a four-hour open house to answer questions, share designs and hear from residents, who responded positively, especially at the thought of safer cycling routes and a less-cluttered Campustown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC