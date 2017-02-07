Plea deal over sex charges yields jail, probation
A former employee of the Gerber School in Urbana who was accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to two years of probation and a year in the county jail. Jimmy T. McCrory, 32, who last lived in the 2000 block of West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Tom Difanis to contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor, a Class 4 felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC