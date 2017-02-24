Person dies in Champaign house fire

Person dies in Champaign house fire

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he's been told that there is a deceased person in the house at 908 W. Clark St., C, where heavy fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday. The coroner said he was told the damage was so significant that it is not safe for firefighters or his deputy to enter yet.

